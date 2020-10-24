People with O blood group have low risk of Covid-19

Chennai: Two new studies published in Blood Advances suggest that peeople with blood type O may have a lower risk of Covid-19 infection and reduced likelihood of severe outcomes, including organ complications.

Blood type O may offer some protection against Covid-19 infection, said a retrospective study. Researchers compared Danish health registry data from more than 473,000 individuals tested for Covid-19 to data from a control group of more than 2.2 million people from the general population. Among the COVID-19 positive, they found fewer people with blood type O and more people with A, B, and AB types.

According to the study’s results, people with blood types A, B, or AB may be more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than people with type O. The researchers did not find any significant difference in rate of infection between A, B, and AB types.

Sudy author Torben Barington of Odense University Hospital and the University of Southern Denmark, said, “It is very important to consider the proper control group because blood type prevalence may vary considerably in different ethnic groups and different countries.”