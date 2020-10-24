Puducherry’s total Coronavirus cases touch 34,112, toll 586

Puducherry: Puducherry today registered 128 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 34,112. Two more people died of the viral infection, increasing the toll to 586.

In a statement, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said while Puducherry region accounted for 103 fresh cases out of the total 128 new cases Karaikal had eight, Yanam eleven and Mahe had six cases.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3865 samples, he said and added that of the overall 34,112 Covid cases in the Union Territory 3,912 were now active, 29,614 were treated and discharged.

Kumar further said the two people who died of the infection had complaints of Covid pneumonia. He added that 187 patients were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours.