‘Seditious’ comments: BJP demands Mehbooba’s arrest

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the arrest of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her ‘seditious comments’, wherein she said she would only hold the tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile State is restored.

The J&K unit of the BJP said no power on earth can either hoist the State flag again or restore Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media on Friday for the first time since her release from a 14-month detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Mufti said she will only hold the national flag after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.