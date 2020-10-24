Singapore to invest more in Tamilnadu

Chennai: High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong has said the Tamilnadu government was very serious about working with foreign investors, and Singapore was happy to be a part of this, economically.

Speaking after a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai recently, he said, “I think the Chief Minister is looking at a forward-looking plan to transform the economy of surrounding Chennai and, of course, Tamilnadu. Singapore wants to be part of this process,” Panneerselvam expressed the hope that Singapore and Tamilnadu could partner with each other in initiatives and investments that would provide even greater depth and meaning to the traditional ties between both.

Addressing a delegation led by Wong, the Deputy Chief Minister said that despite cultural ties and frequent people to people interactions, the economic relationship between Singapore and Tamilnadu was yet to achieve its full potential.

“Investors from several parts of the world, including East Asia, most notably, Korea and Japan have chosen Tamilnadu as a preferred investment destination. We would like to see more investment from Singapore in the coming years,” Panneerselvam said.