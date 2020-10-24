Stalin stages protest in front of Raj Bhavan

Chennai: The main opposition DMK, led by its president M K Stalin, today staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan, to urge Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give nod to 7.5 per cent reservation Bill in medical courses for government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Huge number of police personnel were posted in and around Guindy in Chennai in view of the protest by the DMK.

Stalin’s protest announcement came on Thursday after the Governor responded to his letter written on Wednesday seeking immediate consent for the Bill. “I would like to inform you that I am seized of the matter and getting it examined from all angles. I need at least 3 to 4 weeks time to arrive at a decision The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who called on me recently,” Purohit said.

Stalin had said the protest would be held to condemn the Governor’s delay in signing the Bill and the AIADMK Government’s reluctance to exert pressure.