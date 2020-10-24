TNEB changes domain names of its three sites

Chennai: Tamilnadu Electricity Board has hosted three numbers of websites namely ‘www.tangedco.gov.in, www.tantransco.gov.in and www.tnebltd.gov.in’ to facilitate the consumers and general public to access the TNEB’s services.

Due to technical and administrative convenience, the domain names of the above three websites are migrated as follows: While www.tangedco.gov.in has become www.tangedco.org, www.tantransco.gov.in can now be accessed at www.tantransco.org and tnebltd.gov.in at tnebltd.org.

“Public are hereby requested to make use of the above websites with migrated domain name for accessing TNEB’s services from 28 October,” said a press release.