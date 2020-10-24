Vijay meets Makkal Iyakkam members

Chennai: Days after SA Chandrasekhar said Vijay Makkal Iyakkam would be converted as political party, actor Vijay today met newly appointed office-bearers of the organisation in Chennai recently.

Reports say Vijay discussed the work being carried out by the Iyakkam in many areas.

Vijay clicked pictures with them. Sources say that Vijay instructed them to carry out the social service activities and reach out public.

The members reportedly insisted Vijay to enter politics soon and serve people. On his career front, Vijay has Master ready for release. Directed by Logesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi in the cast.