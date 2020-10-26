MLA involved in Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Customs Department has reportedly said in a secret report that a legislator was also involved in the gold smuggling racket that was busted in Kerala in July.

However, the name of the MLA is mentioned in the report the Customs has submitted to the Union Finance Ministry, a Manorama report said.

The report was submitted along with an application to invoke ‘COFEPOSA’ (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) against the main accused, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

According to the report, the legislator was a key link in the smuggling ring and supports the claim with the statements of witnesses. The role of the MLA is also mentioned in the details of the communication between the accused as part of the gold smuggling.

But at no point during the gold smuggling operations did Swapna and the MLA interact directly, it said and added that they communicated through Ramees, who is yet to reveal the role of the MLA.