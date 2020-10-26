Rajini holds meeting with A C Shanmugam

Chennai: Amidst expectations that Rajinikanth would float his own political party soon, the actor today held discussions with Puthiya Needhi Katchi chief A C Shanmugham at his Poes Garden residence here today.

With election in Tamilnadu just a few months away, the meeting assumes significance. There are unconfirmed reports that he will form his party next month. Political observors are saying that his arrival would have an impact on elections.

Remember Rajinikanth announced his arrival in politics and declared that he will launch a political party in time to contest in all 234 constituencies in Tamilnadu in the next Assembly elections on 31 December, 2017.

His politics, he said, would be beyond caste and religion but spiritual. The term of the current Assembly in Tamilnadu will end in 2021.

Also in March this year, Rajinikanth said that he is not interested in becoming the Chief Ministerial candidate but only interested in bringing honest and able youth to power. He made a statement before the media in Chennai and said a systemic change is necessary in Tamilnadu before aiming at power.

He said he is in favour of separating the party from the government. He assured that his party after coming to power would not interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the government but restrict itself to guide the administration and correct it when it deviates from the welfare-centric path.