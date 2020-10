Chennai: A Chennai-based jeweller has offered a ‘Pandian Kondai’ made from three kilograms of gold to Lord Parthasarathy of Triplicane in the city.

Jayanthilal Challani, who runs jewellery business at T Nagar, offered the crown, decorated with diamond and emerald stones, to the Lord. It took 11 months to make the ‘kondai’ and it was done at Challani’s workshop in Chennai, sources said.

A similar crown was presented to Sri Ranganatha Swamy of Sri Rangam by a Pandia king.