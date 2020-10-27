Dusshera celebration at its best

Madhav Mahajan rings in the festivities of Dusshera in Mumbai in ethnic wear with beau Angela Krislinzki. Recently they went to sula to celebrate Madhav’s birthday away from the city.

Madhav says, ‘Durga Puja is a special occasion for us. As kids we used to look forward to durga puja to go out and visit the pandals. We would get extra pocket money also then. And all the cousins would come together. Me and Angela have spent some good time together. We are celebrating Dusshera without going out but with each other at our Mumbai residence. We wish everyone a lot of love, peace and happiness.’