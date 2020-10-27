First look of Karthi’s Sulthan is out

Karthi shared a glimpse of his look in the upcoming film Sulthan in his social media page.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Karthi will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.

Much recently Karthi completed dubbing for Sulthan.

The film has music by Vivek-Mervin and also stars Yogi Babu and Ponnambalam in key roles. Sulthan is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, which previously produced Karthi’s Kaithi and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Sulthan is Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s second film after the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Remo.