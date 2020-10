The makers of Kabadadaari starring Sibiraj in the lead released the second look from the film.

The film was among the first films to resume shoot after permission was given. The film is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. The film has Nandita Swetha, Nassar, Suman, J Satish Kumar playing important roles.

Sibiraj plays a traffic police officer in the film. Simon K King has composed music for the film. The movie is produced by Dhananjayan.