Allu Aravind heaps praises on Seerat

Seerat Kapoor plays the lead in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma which is releasing on the occasion of Diwali.

In this film Seerat Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidhu Jonnalagadda.

Seerat Kapoor had said that her character in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma is a typical, no-nonsense Telugu girl who is both disciplined and career driven. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film and now the movie lovers are waiting for the release of the trailer.

The cast and crew of the film Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma made a video declaration about its release, in which noted producer Allu Aravind spoke about Seerat Kapoor and said that he specially congratulates Seerat Kapoor for her wonderful performance.

Seerat Kapoor made her debut in Telugu film industry with the Run Raja Run opposite Sharwanand, which was released in 2014. Her popular movies are Tiger, Columbus, Okka Kshanam, Touch Chesi Chudu and she was last seen in Krishna and His Leela.