Chennai: Chennai Super Kings CEO K Viswanathan assured that MS Dhoni would lead the franchise in the Indian Premier League in the year 2021.

CSK’s poor performance, early elimination from the league and Dhoni giving away his jersey to younger players have created speculation that the skipper would retire from IPL as well and not lead the team next year.

Viswanathan put an end to this and pointed out that Dhoni had won them three championships and one bad year does not mean that they would change everything.

“I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the play-offs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything”, the CEO said.