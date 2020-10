Selvaraghavan is all set to direct Gautham Karthik soon. Buzz is that Selvaraghavan met Gautham Karthik and narrated a script and the actor readily agreed to do it.

It will be a quickie and shooting would be completed in one schedule.

Gautham recently finished Mani Ratnam’s anthology Navarasa for Netflix and his portion is being directed by Ponram. The actor also has a film with director Ezhil and the Tamil remake of Mufti.