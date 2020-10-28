Mugdha plans it different

Mugdha Godse celebrates the power of women and the traces of Maa Durga in every women and urges us to celebrate that every day.

Mughda Godse had a photo session in Navratri and she sends out a strong message for all the women to celebrate the power of womanhood.

Mugdha says, ‘Everyday is a celebration of women and it’s the key factor that drives change in the society. Every women has maa Durga within and they should be worshipped in all her prominent forms. women should always support one another and stand by each other! Women are symbols of Maa Durga. This is the time women should not forget that they are strong, intelligent and worthy to fight their battles fearlessly.’