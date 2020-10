Naanga Romba Busy, produced by Sundar C and directed by Veerappu fame Badri, will be released directly in Sun TV for Deepavali.

It is the Tamil remake of Kannada film Mayabazar. The film has Prasanna, Shyam, Shruthi Marathe, Ashwin, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, RNR Manohar, Rithika Sen, and Master Shakti in the cast.

Sun TV has secured the worldwide digital and satellite rights. The film will be directly premiered on Sun TV for this Deepavali.