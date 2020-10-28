Actor Suriya’s 40th film will be bankrolled by Sun pictures and is directed by the Pandiraj.

The actor took his official twitter id and revealed the same.

Meanwhile, Sun Pictures had also released a motion picture on 25 October, revealing that #Suriya40, the actor’s next flick will be produced by Kalanidhi Maran. The other cast of the movie are yet to be finalised.

Suriya was last seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK and his next movie Soorai Potru, directed by Sudha Kongara, will be released on November 12. As revealed earlier, Soorarai Potru will have an OTT release in Amazon Prime.

While the actor is also committed to act in Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivasal.