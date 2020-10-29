BJP lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar unit has lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission.

In its complaint, the BJP State unit said Rahul had violated the model code of conduct by ‘asking for votes’ in a tweet on a polling day.

State BJP legal cell head S D Sanjay made the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar requesting legal action against Rahul Gandhi who also addressed a couple of rallies in the state earlier in the day.

The complaint Gandhi had issued a statement on Twitter asking for votes… Wedneday. The time for making appeal for the first phase of polls was over 28 hours earlier.

Sanjay, who is a former Additional Solicitor General of India, said such an appeal made on the day of polling was in utter violation of Model Code of Conduct, warranting action against him.

Polling took place for 71 constituencies of the 243- member Assembly in the first of the three-phase election on Wednesday.