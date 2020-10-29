Coronavirus active cases now at 4% in Chennai

Chennai: Fresh cases of Covid-19 continue to be on a decline in the city. With the going trend officials said they will be able to contain the virus fully soon.

According to data given by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 7,804 which is at four per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 1,97,751 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,86,331 have recovered over the months. Chennai is showing 94 per cent recovery rate. Nearly 3,616 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 452 persons have died in Teynampet, 408 persons have died in Anna Nagar and 401 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 29 October, 10,741 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department. As per data, there are no places with 1,000 cases.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 618 positive cases and 558 persons in Kodambakkam have the virus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 62.04 per cent of the patients are male and 37.96 per cent are female.

Around 18.95 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 40-49 years of age.