DEP’s new technology for tyre modeling

Chennai: Tyre treads are made with grooves and rib features with different height and width due to which building hex mesh is a challenging task along with the need of matched nodes at the interfacing segments.

This takes several hours to model and requires expertise in modeling. The Hex Meshing Tool for tyres from Detroit Engineered Products makes this task automated and easy to execute.

DEP offers a platform known as MeshWorks to assist the mesh model the 2D structure of the tyre and this 2D model can be used for analysis. Once satisfied with the results, the 2D model can be converted to a 3D model.