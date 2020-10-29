How is Smriti Irani’s health condition now

New Delhi: The health condition of Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is said to be stable.

In a tweet yesterday, she said, “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

It may be recalled that the 44-year-old leader had campaigned for Bihar Assembly elections and addressed a few rallies in the State. She has asked all her contacts to undergo Covid-19 testing.