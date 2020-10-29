India conducts 1 crore Corona tests in 9 days

New Delhi: India has demonstrated a consistent increase in the Covid-19 testing. With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440), said the Union Health Ministry today.

Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks. It said one crore tests were conducted in the last nine days. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent.

“As evidence has revealed, comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The sharp decline in national cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively and has touched 7.54% today,” the Ministry said.

The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,15,989). The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302).

With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. 56,480 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 49,881.