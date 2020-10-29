Letter fake, but contents are true, says Rajini

Chennai: “A letter doing rounds in social media about my political plans is not mine. But, information about my health condition in the letter is true. As far as my political plans are concerned, a call will be taken after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram,” actor Rajinikanth tweeted today.

Remember that a leaked letter of the actor had caused a frenzy in social media. The letter was being circulated widely. His clarification has opened a fresh debate again. Will he or won’t he?

According to the letter, a convalescing kidney transplant patient, Rajinikanth’s movement outdoors could be severely restricted even after the arrival of a vaccine, given his continued immuno-suppressed state. The doctors, says the letter, have advised him to exercise utmost caution.

Rajinikanth, in the letter in question, tries to point out to his fans the travails they would face in case he formally enters politics and falls sick because of the coronavirus. “I don’t worry much about myself; but about those who are around me,” his letter said.

Remember on 31 December, 2017 Rajinikanth addressed his cadres and said that he will take a plunge into politics and float his own party to face 2021 Assembly elections in Tamilnadu.

In March this year, he announced that he will not be the Chief Ministerial candidate and youngsters would be given a chance to contest on his party ticket.