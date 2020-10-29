NE monsoon sets in over south peninsular India

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country and simultaneously the northeast monsoon rains has commenced over extreme south peninsular India.

The Northeast monsoon has commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

A senior Met official said the Northeast monsoon this year was expected to be around normal or slightly higher than average.

The State was expected to receive around 44 cm of rains during the northeast monsoon period.

Met office said cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu coast persists and now extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts of Tamilnadu for the next five days.

Thunderstorm with lightning was also likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu. The forecast for Chennai city and neighbourhood is that the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain, thundershower likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30ºC and 25ºC respectively.

Met office said Melur in Madurai recorded a maximum of six cm of rain during the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hrs today morning, followed by Manamadurai and Tirupuvanam (5 cm each), Rameswaram (four), Mandapam (3), Eraniel, Cheyyur, Rajapalayam Panruti, Veerapandi (2 cm each).