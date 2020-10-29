No budgetary constraints to meet Army’s requirements: Rajnath Singh

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said there are no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army.

Speaking at the Army Commanders’ Conference, he expressed confidence that ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the crisis with China ‘will continue’, while troops are standing firm along the disputed border in eastern Ladakh.

“The government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring welfare of soldiers,” he said and added that the Delegation of Financial Powers – 2016, Defence Procurement Manual and the Army HQ Restructuring proposals are currently under review and will be finalised soon.

“The announcement of Atmanirbhar Bharat and notification of negative list of imports are big steps towards self-reliance in defence which offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to meet the future requirements of the Armed Forces,” he said.

“It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” he added.