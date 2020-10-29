President signs ordinance to set up panel to manage air quality in NCR

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed an ordinance to create a ‘Commission for Air Quality Management’ in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

According to All India Radio, “the commission will work towards better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the Air Quality Index in the NCR and adjoining areas. It will consist of a chairperson, a representative from the Ministry of Environment, members from the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, technical experts from Central Pollution Control Board and Indian Space Research Organisation among others.”

The commission will be authorised to take all such measures, issue directions and entertain complaints in order to protect and improve the quality of air in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

It will also lay down the parameters for emission or discharge of environmental pollutants from various sources, All India Radio added.

The ordinance comes within days after a statement was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the court of the Chief Justice of India Bobde on Monday, in which he had said the Union government was considering bringing a legislation on “Air Quality Management in the National capital Region and adjoining areas”.