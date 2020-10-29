Priyanka Chopra to act in a Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.

‘So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo,’ Priyanka tweeted while sharing the screenshot of the announcement.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion’s music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Heughan is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick Bloodshot and in the action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she has also executive produced, and We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ Citadel and The Matrix 4.