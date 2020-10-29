Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar arrested in Kerala gold scam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. He was arrested after six hours long questioning.

The former Principal Secretary of Kerala Chief Minister’s office was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate minutes after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail pleas in the gold smuggling case on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody from Ayurveda Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was admitted to.

A bench of Justice Ashok Menon pronounced the orders in the two applications moved by Sivasankar.

The suspended IAS officer is facing probe from the agency and the Customs in the gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar has been at the centre of a political storm after his purported links to gold smuggling case main accused Swapna Suresh were revealed.