US to open embassy in Maldives: Pompeo

Male: The US will open an embassy in Maldives, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday as he held talks with leadership of the strategically located island nation in the Indian Ocean, weeks after the two countries clinched a key defence cooperation agreement.

I am pleased to announce our plan to open an Embassy in Male. Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 1966, we’ve seen Maldives make great progress in supporting democratic institutions, and we are proud to partner with them on regional security issues, Pompeo tweeted.

US embassy services for Maldives is currently available from the US embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The State Department earlier said that Pompeo will travel to Male to reaffirm our close bilateral relationship and advance our partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to the fight against terrorism.

The top US diplomat, who arrived here from India and Sri Lanka after holding talks with the country”s leadership, said he had a great meeting with the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Great meeting with President @ibusolih in Male. I made a historic announcement regarding our plan to open a U.S. Embassy in Maldives. We deeply value our friendship with the Maldivian people and look forward to taking our partnership to the next level, Pompeo said in a tweet after his meeting with President Solih.

Earlier on his arrival here, Pompeo wrote that he was thrilled to visit Maldives. Thrilled to be the first Secretary of State to visit the Maldives in nearly three decades. I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-Maldives relationship and discussing our mutual interests in a free, open, and rules-based #IndoPacific region, he tweeted.

Maldives currently hosts resident diplomatic missions from the UK, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Japan and China.

In September, the US and the Maldives inked a defence cooperation deal with Maldives amidst the Chinese Navy”s growing presence in the Indian Ocean.

The US signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing presence in the region.

The framework for defence and security relationship was signed in Philadelphia on 10 September between Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian Minister of Defence Mariya Didi.

The framework sets forth both countries” intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and marks an important step forward in the defence partnership, the Pentagon said last month.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region of Earth”s seas, comprising the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, the western and central Pacific Ocean.