Whirlpool bets big on ovens

Chennai: Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, hs launched the MagicookPro range of convection microwave ovens.

According to the company, the microwaves come with seven cooking modes, multi-heat technology and various other features.

KG Singh, vice-president – marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, “we believe in constant innovation to keep up with ever-evolving consumer demands and the fast-changing lifestyle. Microwave category has seen double digit growth post Covid-19 and the convection range has been dominating the industry. Thus, our MagicCookPro, latest in the convection portfolio, comes with up to seven cooking modes and up to 300 recipes to choose from.”