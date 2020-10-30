609 Air Warriors inducted into IAF in Chennai

Chennai: A total of 609 Air Warriors were on Thursday inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at an impressive Passing-out Parade held at Air Force Station, Tambaram.

The Air Warriors went through 67 weeks of rigorous and intensive training at the Mechanical Training Institute (MTI) of the Airforce Station Tambaram before graduating.

Air Commodore Charles Andrews, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Jalahalli reviewed the parade.

The parade was followed by presentation of awards and trophies to the meritorious trainees.

Addressing the newly inducted ‘Air warriors’, Commodore Charles Andrews complimented them on their immaculate turn out and impressive drill movements and exhorted them to strive for professional excellence.

He urged them to make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their technical knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes.

He also advised the newly inducted air warriors to maintain exemplary conduct at all times, in keeping with the ethos of the service.

In view of Covid-19 conditions he advised them to take all precautions while moving to new units. The ‘Best All-Rounder Trophy’ was awarded to LAC Vinay Kumar of propulsion fitter category from MTI.