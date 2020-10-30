Broadcast India highlights cinema innovations

Broadcast India Show, hailed as one of the most opportune platforms for the broadcasting and cinema industry, got a kickstart Thursday and will go on till 31 October.

It is one of the leading industry platforms to showcase next-gen broadcast technologies. With the theme ‘In focus, In Demand’, the event will feature a good mix of technical sessions, technology showcase and networking.

Sharing a keynote message on the opening day, Kazutada Kobayashi, president and chief executive officer, Canon India, reiterated the brand’s increasing focus on the cinematography and videography segments for an ingenious filming experience. The recently launched Cinema EOS C70 is a step towards addressing the evolving needs of the cinema and broadcasting professionals in the country, he added.