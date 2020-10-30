Chennai now has only 8 containment zones

Chennai: The Covid-19 situation in Chennai is improving. Officials have said that there are now only eight containment zones in the city.

Each day the number of positive cases are on decline.

According to data given by Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 7,628 which is at four per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 1,98,487 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,87,233 have recovered over the months. Chennai is showing 94 per cent recovery rate.

Nearly 3,626 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 453 persons have died in Teynampet, 408 persons have died in Anna Nagar and 402 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 30 October, 10,925 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department.

As per data, there are no places with 1,000 cases.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 601 positive cases, 508 cases are reported in Teynampet and 561 persons in Kodambakkam have the virus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.56 per cent of the patients are male and 38.44 per cent are female.

Around 19.03 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 40-49 years.