CM returns from Madurai, meets Governor, thanks for giving nod to Reservation Bill

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, as soon as returning from Madurai after participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi, went to the Raj Bhavan this evening and called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

During the meeting, he thanked the Governor for giving assent to a Bill providing 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical seats.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and other higher officials, sources said and added that Palaniswami and Purohit also discussed about the Covid-19 situation in the State.

A day after the Tamilnadu government took the executive route and issued an order providing 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical seats, Governor Purohit today gave his assent for the Bill in this regard.

A Raj Bhavan release said the Governor has given his assent to the Bill “Tamilnadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of Government Schools Bill 2020”.

It said Purohit sought the legal opinion of Solicitor General of India through a letter dated 26 September and the opinion was received yesterday. “As soon as the opinion is received, The Governor has given assent to the Bill”, it said.