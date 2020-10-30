EPS, OPS, Ministers attend Thevar guru puja

Madurai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers and leaders from various political parties today took part in the 58th guru puja of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

This morning, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and other offered floral tributes to a statue of Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai.

The guru puja of the freedom fighter is being observed as an official function of the State government every year.

In Chennai, many paid floral tributes at the Thevar statue on Anna Salai in Nandanam today which is also Thevar’s 113th birth anniversary.