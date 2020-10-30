Modi in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad today morning on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity.

Modi paid tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, who died on Thursday.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, Modi directly reached Patel’s residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes to the departed soul.

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak. He also met the family members of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently.

Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia were associated with the BJP and elected as MLA and MP, respectively, in the past.