Over 435 kg of brown sugar seized

Imphal: The police have busted a drug manufacturing unit and seized more 435 kg of brown sugar from Thoubal district in Manipur.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Moijing Awang area on Thursday and recovered 16 packets of brown sugar along with other materials used for manufacturing of the drug.

Speaking to the media, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh said, ‘We have seized 435.94 kg of brown sugar along with 438 litres of morphinated liquid, 705 grams of lime and a bottle of ammonium chloride.’

The police also recovered three LPG cylinders, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw during the search operation, Singh added.