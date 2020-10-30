Rajini fans urge him to enter politics

Chennai: A day after actor Rajinikanth said that he would decide on his political entry after discussing with Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers due to Covid-19 situation, posters have appeared all over Chennai urging the superstar to take the political plunge.

Also, his fans have been posting messages on social media with the hashtag ‘Vottunu potta Rajiniku thaan’ (We will vote for Rajini only).

Rajinikanth on Thursday hinted that he might not take the proverbial plunge into politics citing his health condition.

A day after a letter, purportedly written by him in this regard created buzz in the social media, the actor in a tweet on Thursday said the letter in his name which claimed that he might not enter politics as promised on the 2018 New Year eve due to the previaling Cpovid-19 pandemic and due to his health condition as he underwent kidney transplant, was not written by him.

But he confirmed that the contents in it about his health condition was true. “As far as my political plans are concerned, a decision will be taken after consulting the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM),” the actor said.

Stating that a letter like a statement issued by him was fast spreading in the social media, he said everyone knew that it was not his statement.

“But still, the contents about my health condition and the advise given to me by the doctors are all true,” Rajini said and added that he would pronounce his political stand to the people at an appropriate time after consulting his RMM members.

Rajinikanth, in the letter in question, tries to point out to his fans the travails they would face in case he falls sick in view of the pandemic and the kidney transplant underwent by him after formally making the political foray.

The letter in the name of Rajini said that he was not worried about his life, but was concerned about the people’s welfare.

He was willing to take the political plunge which involved extensive travelling. But what would happen if anything happened to his health condition after entering politics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of kidney transplant underwent by him, it said, hinting that the actor was dropping his plans to float his own party.

Rajini had in December last year said he was not supporting any political party in the Local Body polls in Tamilnadu.