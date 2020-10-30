Ram, Dhananjayan team up for Vinci Da remake

Filmmaker Ram and producer Dhananjayan Govind are coming together for the Tamil remake of hit Bengali film, Vinci Da. Dhananjayan announced that he has acquired the Tamil remake rights of Vinci Da and the film will be produced under his home banner, Creative Entertainers and Distributors.

Dhananjayan has also worked on the screenplay for the Tamil version of the film with director Ram. Dhananjayan also revealed that Ram has written the dialogues for the film. The two collaborated over phone calls and video calls during the lockdown and completed the script. The makers are currently finalising the cast and crew of the film, which is likely to be announced soon.

The shoot will go on floors by the end of this year and major portions of the film will be shot in Chennai. Vinci Da, which released in 2019, was officially selected for screening at many international film festivals and has won awards for its unique screenplay and storyline.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film featured Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Riddhi Sen, Gautam Moitra and Sohini Sarkar in important roles. Vinci Da revovles around the story of a make-up artiste, whose life changes after a psychopath enters his life.