Sasikumar’s Rajavamsam censored

Sasikumar’s Rajavamsam has been censored with U certificate. The film is a rural entertainer and the teaser of the film was released before the lockdown. The film is directed by debutant KV Kathirvelu.

Rajavamsam is a film that talks about joint family. Audiences will love it when watching it along with their own families. Since it has 40 actors in the cast, we were worried over the budget, but producer Raja was confident. This will be a feel-good film, said Sasikumar.

The film has Nikki Galrani, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Singam Puli, Rekha, Sathish playing important roles. Sam CS has composed music for the film.