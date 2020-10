Shraddha Srinath is all set to make her comeback in Mollywood with in Mohanlal’s upcoming project, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. Shraddha is playing an IAS officer in the movie, according to reports.

Shraddha, who was there in the Malayalam movie Kohinoor that came out in 2015, has been noted in movies like U Turn (Kannada), Vikram Vedha, Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil) and Jersey (Telugu).

The shooting of the movie will start next month. Mohanlal is currently busy with Drishyam 2.