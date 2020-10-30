Tech Mahindra bags Rs 400 cr contract from HAL

Mumbai: IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has inked a Rs 400-crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to support the defence PSU’s Project Parivartan to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

As per the contract, Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of HAL’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Project Parivartan is a comprehensive business integration exercise driven to achieve a centralized ERP for HAL. This exercise will enable HAL to adopt some best practices being followed in the similar industries globally.

Selected as a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement Project Parivartan over a period of nine years.

In order to meet the challenges of evolving business scenarios and to ensure sustaining competitiveness and customer focus, HAL has initiated ‘Project Parivartan’, R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, said in a statement.

As a leading digital transformation company, Tech Mahindra will implement the ERP systems and help HAL to meet the dynamic needs of this hyper-digitalised world.

This will further enhance features supporting maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in Aerospace and Defence systems will facilitate HAL in improving & bringing in centralised functioning, Madhavan said.

Tech Mahindra said it will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the HAL’s 22 divisions based on a business transformation engineering process, which includes implementation of SRM (supplier relationship management), CRM (customer relationship management).

Tech Mahindra’s selection by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd extends our vision of supporting government’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) initiative to enhance our indigenous capabilities. This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the armed forces in an efficient and effective manner, said Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra.