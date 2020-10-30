Three BJP workers murdered in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three BJP workers were allegedly shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir last evening.

According to reports, the attack took place at YK Pora in Qazigund. Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

After the attack the area was cordoned off by the security forces to trace the attackers. BJP president JP Nadda today said the sacrifice of three party workers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain.

Nadda tweeted that the whole society stands with the bereaved families. Describing the three party workers as ‘patriots’, Nadda said their sacrifice will not go in vain.