TN Governor, CM convey Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslims

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders from other political parties greeted people of the Muslim community on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

In his message, the Governor urged people to remember the noble teachings of the Prophet and practise love and compassion in our lives so as to promote unity and peace that will pave the way for a harmonious world.

Palaniswami said, “On this day that the prophet was born, may there be an abundance of love, harmony and brotherhood.”

DMK president MK Stalin, DMDK president Vijayakanth, PMK founder S Ramadoss, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and Indian Hajj Association president Abubacker also greeted Muslims.

Meanwhile, Muslims of Chennai celebrated Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in a low-key manner today by following Covid-19 rules.