VOC Port creates new record by unloading 56,687 tonnes of coal in 24 hrs

Chennai: The V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi has created a new record by unloading 56,687 tonnes of coal in 24 hours on Tuesday.

An official releasesaid the port created the record at Berth No.9 from the vessel ‘M.V. Ocean Dream’, surpassing its earlier record of 55,785 tonnes of coal handled at Berth No.9 from the vessel ‘MV. Myrsini’ on June 19 this year.

The Hongkong flagged Panamax class vessel ‘‘M.V.Ocean Dream” with DWT of 82,201, length of 229 m, beam of 32.26 m and draft of 14.20 m, arrived from the Port of Adang Bay, Indonesia, with 77,535 tonnes of coal consigned for M/s.India Coke and Power Private Limited.

The three Harbour mobile cranes operated by IMCOLA Crane Company, Tuticorin, discharged 56,687 tonnes of coal within 24 hrs.

The shipping agents for the vessel was Worldwide Shipping Inc, Limited, Tuticorin, and Stevedore Agent was Vilsons Shipping Pvt. Ltd, Tuticorin.

Port Trust Chairman T K Ramachandran while thanking the synergy exhibited by the stakeholders, who have contributed to achieve this record, said the Port was continuously striving to achieve improvement in performance and productivity in order to attract more volume of traffic through the Port.