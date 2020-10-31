Biden a sleazy, corrupt politician, says Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has charged his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed Americans for the last 47 years.

Speaking at a rally in Rochester in Minnesota on Friday, Trump said Biden has obsession for power.

‘Biden is a grimy, sleazy and corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed you for 47 long years. He will look you in the eyes, and then turn right around and stab you in the back. The only thing he cares about is political power,’ Trump stated.

Trump told his supporters that giving him a decisive victory on 3 November is the only way to defend their dignity.

‘There is only one way to defend your family and your country. There is only one way to preserve, protect and defend the American Way of Life: you must show up and vote on November 3rd,’ he added.

‘On November 3rd, vote to defeat Biden and Save American Freedom,’ Trump said and added that his opponent Biden will also continue his 47 years of cruelly betraying African-Americans.