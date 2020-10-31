Conversion just for sake of marriage not valid: HC

Allahabad: Conversion just for the sake of marriage is not valid, the Allahabad High Court has said.

The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple.

The couple had approached the court to direct police and the woman’s father not to disturb their marital life.

The order was passed by Justice M C Tripathi in a petition filed by Priyanshi alias Samreen and her partner.

It was stated in the petition that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life.

The court, while dismissing the petition, said, ‘the first petitioner has converted her religion on 29 June, 2020 and just after one month, they have solemnised their marriage on 31 July, 2020, which clearly reveals to this court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage.’