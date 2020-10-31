Covid-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark; death toll up 1,21,641

New Delhi: With 48,648 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus cases crossed 81-lakh mark today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,37,119.

The number of Coronavirus recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, the data said.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data showed.

A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October and crossed 80 lakh on 29 October.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for Covid-19 up to 30 October. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.